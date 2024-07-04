Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.05 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

