Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading Up 3.2%

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 10,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 72,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.