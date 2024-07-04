CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Increased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after buying an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $193,145,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

