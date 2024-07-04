Chain (XCN) Reaches Market Cap of $41.81 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chain has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.