Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $201.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

