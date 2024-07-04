Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.03. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Chase Packaging Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Chase Packaging

Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.

