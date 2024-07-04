Chia Price Reaches $22.12 (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Chia coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.12 or 0.00036673 BTC on exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $235.41 million and $18.02 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chia has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,640,483 coins and its circulating supply is 10,640,769 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

