ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Up 10.7% in June

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

ChromaDex Trading Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 461,692 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 121.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 133,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,715. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $191.87 million, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.87.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

