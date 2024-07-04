ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Up 10.7% in June

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on CDXC

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 461,692 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 121.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 133,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,715. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $191.87 million, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.87.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.