Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVII. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth $5,389,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 372,151 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,751,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 374,095 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVII remained flat at $10.77 on Wednesday. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

