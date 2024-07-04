CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.98 and last traded at C$9.98. 8,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 23,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.12.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.55.

