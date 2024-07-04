Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $95.81 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,207,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 54,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

