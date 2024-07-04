ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.73

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.73 and traded as high as $47.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 16,397 shares changing hands.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.