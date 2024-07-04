ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.73

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.73 and traded as high as $47.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 16,397 shares changing hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

