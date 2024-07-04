Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Holdings Raised by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.59. 805,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

