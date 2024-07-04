Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in June

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE FIX traded up $18.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.32. 436,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.05 and its 200-day moving average is $281.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

