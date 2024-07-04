Comparing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 1 0 0 1.33 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 36.93%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $3.68 billion 0.25 $201.13 million $1.69 5.02 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 5.16% 9.58% 1.30% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Enel Generación Chile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States Armed Forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a federally chartered savings bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

