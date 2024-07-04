CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMPVF opened at C$29.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.37. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$29.89 and a 52 week high of C$34.99.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

