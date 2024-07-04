Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Core Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $270.71. 1,948,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The stock has a market cap of $406.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.