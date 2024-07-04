Core Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 859,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,789,000 after acquiring an additional 151,924 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after buying an additional 309,933 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,135,000 after buying an additional 335,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,463. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

