Core Wealth Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $151.71. 879,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $112.38 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $142.07. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

