Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,377. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

