Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.41

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $7.88. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 620,613 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
