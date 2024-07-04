Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.41

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $7.88. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 620,613 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

