Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,407 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDHQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 37,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,677. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $287.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

