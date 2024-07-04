Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PWB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.59. 4,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,127. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $910.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.