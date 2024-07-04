Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,672 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.42. 25,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,040. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

