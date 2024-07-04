Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,953,000 after buying an additional 178,554 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,847,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,469,000 after acquiring an additional 247,743 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,440. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

