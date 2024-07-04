Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.61. 7,347,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,405,846. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.