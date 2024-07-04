Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading 15.2% Higher

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 20,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 16,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Crescita Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

