Critical Contrast: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) & CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Veeva Systems and CCC Intelligent Solutions are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.36 billion 12.40 $525.71 million $3.39 53.49 CCC Intelligent Solutions $866.38 million 7.96 -$92.48 million ($0.21) -52.86

This table compares Veeva Systems and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 22.34% 12.74% 10.20% CCC Intelligent Solutions -10.85% 4.52% 2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veeva Systems and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 1 6 13 0 2.60 CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

Veeva Systems currently has a consensus target price of $227.95, indicating a potential upside of 25.71%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

