DA Davidson Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $38.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

