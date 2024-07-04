Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Down 0.4%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20. 16,284 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Davis Select Worldwide ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.