DeepOnion Price Down 5.1% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00078588 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010474 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

