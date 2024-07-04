Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 0.6%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $140.59 and last traded at $142.67. 13,173,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 15,904,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,097,700 shares of company stock worth $823,448,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $310,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

