Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Steve E. Krognes Sells 688 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $14,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 491,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.39.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
