Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Steve E. Krognes Sells 688 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $14,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 491,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

