DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in DexCom were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DexCom by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1,485.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,619,347 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.91. 1,353,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,693. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

