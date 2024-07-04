dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.86 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $7,345.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00119518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014140 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,025,339 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99005872 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,477.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

