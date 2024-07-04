Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.43

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Digital China Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.
Digital China Company Profile
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Digital China
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.