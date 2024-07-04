Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) is Level Financial Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 194,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,642. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

