Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 2.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,403 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,016,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 340,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,735. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.