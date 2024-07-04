Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after purchasing an additional 402,805 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after purchasing an additional 495,453 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,907,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 153,628 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV remained flat at $28.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 199,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.