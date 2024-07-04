Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,171,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 142,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.