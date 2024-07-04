DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.42

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.42 and traded as low as $10.61. DLH shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 32,023 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Get DLH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLHC

DLH Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $152.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.