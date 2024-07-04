Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:DG traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.43. 1,301,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

