Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Reduced by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $176.97. 514,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,514. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $188.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.41 and a 200-day moving average of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

