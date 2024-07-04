Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,850,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 158,141 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 319.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 132,791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. 104,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

