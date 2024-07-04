Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.
Drilling Tools International Stock Performance
Drilling Tools International stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. Drilling Tools International has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $164.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.93.
Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Drilling Tools International
Drilling Tools International Company Profile
Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Drilling Tools International
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.