Dundee Energy (TSE:DEN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Dundee Energy Limited (TSE:DEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Dundee Energy shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29,000 shares changing hands.
Dundee Energy Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01.
Dundee Energy Company Profile
Dundee Energy Limited is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. Its segments include Southern Ontario, Spain and Corporate. It holds interests, both directly and indirectly, in producing oil and natural gas assets in southern Ontario and is the developer of an offshore underground natural gas storage facility in Spain.
