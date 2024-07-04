Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.30

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.30 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.80 ($0.88), with a volume of 1393914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.30 ($0.90).

ECOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The stock has a market cap of £175.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($28,459.40). In other news, insider Graeme Dacomb purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,972.93). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,459.40). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225. Corporate insiders own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

