Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of EDUC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 1,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,749. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

