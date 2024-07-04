E&G Advisors LP Makes New $276,000 Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 85.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 90.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $169.89. The stock had a trading volume of 228,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.
NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
