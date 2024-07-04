E&G Advisors LP Makes New $276,000 Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 85.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 90.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $169.89. The stock had a trading volume of 228,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

