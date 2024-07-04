E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,959,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $22,079,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $12,210,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,435,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631,063. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

